NBA Rumors: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Among Jazz Players Generating Trade Interest

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz underwent massive changes this past offseason by trading away star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the team reportedly could be looking to make more moves soon.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there is "no shortage of external interest" in Jazz veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. and 26-year-old shooting guard Malik Beasley. Stein added that it's widely believed that young forwards Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler "are Utah's only untouchables" as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches.

The 2007 No. 4 pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, Conley has spent the last four seasons in Utah. The 35-year-old has started 37 out of his 38 appearances this year, and though his average of 10.5 points is the second-lowest mark of his career, he is averaging a career-high 7.4 assists despite playing with a slew of new faces on a retooled roster.

Beasley was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the blockbuster deal for Gobert. He's been deployed in a sixth-man role for the Jazz, appearing in al 50 games with just 12 starts and averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

At 25-25, the Jazz sit in seventh place in the Western Conference and have a strong chance at competing for a spot in the play-in tournament.

However, the franchise clearly has its eyes set on the future and is looking to gather as many assets as possible. Utah's trades for Mitchell, who was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Gobert garnered a whopping seven future first-round picks, plus multiple pick swaps.

It will be no surprise if the Jazz continue to rework their roster as they try to set themselves up to make a return to contender status next season and beyond.