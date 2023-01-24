Draymond Green: Warriors-Grizzlies Isn't Rivalry Due to Memphis' Lack of Achievement

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, that he doesn't believe his team has a rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies because the latter team "hasn't accomplished enough yet."

Green made it clear that Warriors vs. Grizzlies right now is "always a great game and it's one of those games you're always going to get up a little bit more than some other game." He also said the Warriors and Grizzlies "always bring the best out of one another."

Memphis and Golden State have met in postseason play each of the last two seasons. The Grizzlies advanced to the 2021 playoffs after beating the Dubs 117-112 in overtime in the play-in tournament.

The Warriors got revenge the following year after beating the Grizzlies four games to two in the Western Conference semifinals en route to their fourth NBA championship since 2015.

Memphis is on the rise with Ja Morant leading the way. The Grizzlies have won only one playoff series in the Morant era, but the championship window is wide open right now. It could very well be realized this year with the Grizz currently second in the Western Conference.

The NBA matched the Warriors and Grizzlies on Christmas Day this year, with Golden State winning 123-109.

In the lead-in to the two teams facing off Wednesday in San Francisco, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the squads "have a little bit of a rivalry."

"Memphis is on the rise," Kerr said Tuesday, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"They've got a great young team. Obviously, we had a hell of a series with them last year. There's been some healthy bickering and a little bit of a rivalry, so it's fun when we play them."

Game time will be 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center.