Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 'I Know That I'm Better Than Some of the All-Stars'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray is certainly not lacking in confidence.

The Denver Nuggets guard, who is unlikely to make February's All-Star Game, called out some unnamed players who will wind up on the roster.

"I know that I'm better than some of the All-Stars that are in there, yeah. For sure. No question," Murray told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Returning after missing the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from an ACL tear, Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

In a season where 44 qualifying players are averaging 20 points per game, Murray's numbers are a far cry from Western Conference All-Star status. There are at least 10 Western Conference guards who comfortably have a better case for a nod than Murray.

That said, he's looked every bit like a quality second in command behind Nikola Jokic on the offensive end. His ability to space the floor provides Jokic with additional floor spacing to work in the high post and an outlet who shoots the three at a high clip for kick outs.

The Nuggets are hopeful Murray looks like a true All-Star as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable on his surgically repaired knee. They currently hold the best record in the Western Conference at 33-14, giving them a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.