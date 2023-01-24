Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL.

"I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.

The Nets announced Durant is set to resume on-court activities this week. They plan to re-evaluate his status in two weeks. He has been out of the lineup since injuring his knee in a Jan. 8 win over the Miami Heat.

