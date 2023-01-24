NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann.

The 26-year-old is averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists through 48 games. He's also shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from the perimeter.

The need for reinforcements in Los Angeles is clear. The Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference at 25-24, and the supporting cast around Paul George and Kawhi Leonard isn't good enough.

Point guard and center are arguably where they need the most help.

Los Angeles ranks 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54), per NBA.com, which highlights the lack of playmaking. On the interior, Ivica Zubac is not only the one experienced center on the roster but also the only vet who's taller than 6'8". Neither Moussa Diabaté nor Moses Brown figures to be a factor once the playoffs roll around.

When it comes to Mann, The Athletic's Law Murray reported the Clippers front office believes he could be a long-term solution as the starting point guard, though head coach Tyronn Lue prefers to utilize him at the 3.

Mann is an effective contributor who's already signed to a reasonable two-year, $22 million extension, so you can understand why the orgaanization values him so highly.