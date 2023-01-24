Bronny James Contacted by Australia's NBL; LeBron's Son Eyes Ohio State, USC, Oregon

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The owner of Australia's National Basketball League confirmed there have been conversations with representatives for Bronny James about bringing him into the league.

"We have absolutely reached out," Larry Kestelman said to the Herald Sun (h/t the NBL's official website). "But it's very early days. It's a long shot, but the conversation has begun and we'll be in the mix."

While James hasn't decided on his pathway to the NBA, the Los Angeles Times' Luca Evans reported the 18-year-old has narrowed his potential colleges to Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

