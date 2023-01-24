X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered 3 Round 1 Picks for OG Anunoby by 'At Least 1 Team'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 24, 2023

    The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received a massive trade offer for small forward O.G. Anunoby.

    According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, at least one team is known to have offered the Raptors three first-round picks in exchange for Anunoby.

    The 25-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire six-year NBA career in Toronto, and he is in the midst of his best statistical season across several key categories.

