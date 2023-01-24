WWE Rumors: Stone Cold vs. Brock Lesnar, Not Roman Reigns, Pitched for WrestleMania

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's

WWE reportedly offered Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin a WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE secretly made Austin the offer, but it looks as though he turned it down, as WWE is moving toward Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley instead.

Meltzer's report comes on the heels of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reporting that a pitch was made to Austin for a match against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

While it is unclear where an Austin vs. Reigns match would occur and if Austin accepted the offer, Fightful noted that the offer was for an "enormous" amount of money.

Austin retired from in-ring competition two decades ago after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19, but he was lured out of retirement at last year's WrestleMania 38.

Although Austin was advertised to be part of a KO Show segment with Kevin Owens, it turned into an impromptu No Holds Barred match, and The Texas Rattlesnake officially made his in-ring return at the age of 57.

The match went far longer than expected, and Austin acquitted himself well in a victory despite having been out of the ring for so long.

In recent months, videos have surfaced online showing Austin putting in some heavy-duty workouts. Austin looks to be in incredible shape at the age of 58, leading to speculation about another potential match.

Lesnar would be a sensible opponent, not only because he is one of WWE's top stars, but also because Austin vs. Lesnar is a dream match that almost came to be but never did.

In 2002, Austin was booked to lose a King of the Ring qualifying match to Lesnar on Raw, but he famously walked out of the company rather than doing the match.

Austin wanted a match against Lesnar to mean something rather than to simply be a throwaway on Raw. Austin did eventually return, but the match against The Beast Incarnate never came to fruition.

Lesnar does indeed seem poised for a third and final clash with Lashley, although it isn't completely outside the realm of possibility that WWE could do their rubber match before WrestleMania at an event like Elimination Chamber.

If WWE is saving Lesnar vs. Lashley for WrestleMania 39, though, there is no clear indication who Austin's opponent will be, provided the company has gotten him to agree to have another match.

