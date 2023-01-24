X

    Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return at Raw XXX, Attacks Bobby Lashley

    Doric SamJanuary 24, 2023

    Brock Lesnar holds up the championship belt after winning the 2022 World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on February 19, 2022. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo by AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
    AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

    After a couple of months away from WWE, Brock Lesnar returned in the closing segment of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

    Lesnar reignited his rivalry with Bobby Lashley, interfering in his no-disqualification United States Championship match against Austin Theory and helping Theory retain his title.

    WWE @WWE

    THE BEAST IS BACK!<a href="https://twitter.com/BrockLesnar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrockLesnar</a> just crashed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RAWXXX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RAWXXX</a> with a message for <a href="https://twitter.com/fightbobby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fightbobby</a>! <a href="https://t.co/vBe3Tda4ni">pic.twitter.com/vBe3Tda4ni</a>

    Lesnar hadn't been seen since the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5. He scored the pinfall over Lashley in their match, but he was dominated throughout the contest and suffered a beatdown after the match.

    Earlier last year, Lashley had defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble. He lost the title back to Lesnar a month later at the Elimination Chamber premium live event after suffering a concussion.

    It appears there will be more showdowns between the two heavyweights in the near future.

    Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return at Raw XXX, Attacks Bobby Lashley
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.