Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return at Raw XXX, Attacks Bobby Lashley

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

After a couple of months away from WWE, Brock Lesnar returned in the closing segment of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar reignited his rivalry with Bobby Lashley, interfering in his no-disqualification United States Championship match against Austin Theory and helping Theory retain his title.

Lesnar hadn't been seen since the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5. He scored the pinfall over Lashley in their match, but he was dominated throughout the contest and suffered a beatdown after the match.

Earlier last year, Lashley had defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble. He lost the title back to Lesnar a month later at the Elimination Chamber premium live event after suffering a concussion.

It appears there will be more showdowns between the two heavyweights in the near future.