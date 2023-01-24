Lakers Rumors: LAL Expected to Try to Sign Austin Reaves to Contract During Offseason

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency after this season, but the team reportedly plans to keep him.

When writing about Los Angeles' acquisition of Rui Hachimura, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted the Lakers would prefer to keep Reaves even though they could clear more than $30 million by renouncing Hachimura and other players.

