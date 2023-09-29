Celtics Rumors: Jayson Tatum Opted Not to Have Offseason Surgery on Wrist Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum entered the offseason thinking he might need surgery on his non-shooting wrist.

However, Tatum opted to not have surgery and instead decided to receive a cortisone shot after speaking with specialists, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Friday on NBA Today. He told Shelburne that his wrist "feels really good."

The 25-year-old has generally been fairly durable throughout his career, though lingering wrist soreness cost him time last season and there was always a possibility he might have needed offseason surgery. He played much of last season's playoffs with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist.

"Maybe. I don't want to say yes and I don't want to say no," Tatum told reporters in January when asked if the issue might require surgery. "It's something we've got to look at when the season's over."

Not that it slowed him down all that much in what was a career year for the ascendant star as he averaged career highs in points (30.1 PPG) and rebounds (8.8 RPG) while adding 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 46.6 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three.

In turn, the Celtics finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference with a 57-25 record before being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.