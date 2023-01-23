Lakers Fans Hyped About 'Stealing' Rui Hachimura in Rumored Trade with Wizards

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have pulled off the oft-rumored blockbuster to overhaul their roster, but they may have just gotten a "steal," according to fans.

The Lakers agreed to trade guard Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A restricted free agent this summer, the Lakers made the trade with plans on re-signing the fourth-year forward to a new deal this offseason, per Wojnarowski. The two sides cannot agree to an extension during the regular season.

Hachimura, a 2019 first-round pick, is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games played this season. While he has not developed the way the Wizards hoped, Hachimura is a solid catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter—filling a hole the Lakers desperately needed to be plugged.

The deal also gives the Lakers flexibility to continue making moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. They are still armed with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, along with Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, and could fortify their roster in a big way with a move for two players.

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers will actually make such an aggressive move, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.