    Lakers Fans Hyped About 'Stealing' Rui Hachimura in Rumored Trade with Wizards

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  JANUARY 21: Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic on January 21, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers may not have pulled off the oft-rumored blockbuster to overhaul their roster, but they may have just gotten a "steal," according to fans.

    The Lakers agreed to trade guard Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    A restricted free agent this summer, the Lakers made the trade with plans on re-signing the fourth-year forward to a new deal this offseason, per Wojnarowski. The two sides cannot agree to an extension during the regular season.

    Kay @ThatFilmGuy93

    Nunn + 3 2nd rounders??? Uhhh sure that's "equal" <a href="https://t.co/IiLm80FTXm">pic.twitter.com/IiLm80FTXm</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Pelinka and Jeanie after the Lakers traded Nunn for Rui Hachimura <a href="https://t.co/ZssZOYKcLE">pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYKcLE</a>

    BEVERLEY FANATIC @therealselena23

    LAKERS GOT A STEAL. WE LITERALLY RUN THE LEAGUE!

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    Kuzma to Rui Hachimura: Congrats, you're gonna love LA!<br><br>Also Kuzma: <a href="https://t.co/BTT8pnFt3n">pic.twitter.com/BTT8pnFt3n</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Kyle Kuzma seeing Rui Hachimura get traded to LA <a href="https://t.co/lg1CmxKF8P">pic.twitter.com/lg1CmxKF8P</a>

    Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

    A great example of the connection between Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura in Washington. <a href="https://t.co/wEiw2OOXtu">https://t.co/wEiw2OOXtu</a>

    Kirk Goldsberry @kirkgoldsberry

    No Lakers* have made over 40% of their catch-and-shoot 3s this season <br><br>Rui Hachimura has made 85 of 206 (41.3%) catch-and-shoot 3s over his last two seasons.<br><br>*Among 7 with at least 100 such tries <a href="https://t.co/IYtCsU2GRl">pic.twitter.com/IYtCsU2GRl</a>

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    Rui Hachimura is 6'8 230. The Lakers actually brought in a guy that fills a hole on the roster. Well done Pelinka. Well done.

    Lakers in … @onlytaron

    love the Rui hachimura trade but stay on the phone Rob <a href="https://t.co/dqBeCKllyH">pic.twitter.com/dqBeCKllyH</a>

    Hachimura, a 2019 first-round pick, is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games played this season. While he has not developed the way the Wizards hoped, Hachimura is a solid catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter—filling a hole the Lakers desperately needed to be plugged.

    The deal also gives the Lakers flexibility to continue making moves ahead of next month's trade deadline. They are still armed with their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, along with Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, and could fortify their roster in a big way with a move for two players.

    It remains to be seen whether the Lakers will actually make such an aggressive move, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.

