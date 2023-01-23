LeBron James: Lakers Aren't 'A Lay-Down Team' After 25-Point Comeback Win vs. Blazers

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It hasn't been a great season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and company showed they aren't quitters with their 121-112 come-from-behind win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

"You can either go out and just lay down and get ready for next game or you can see what can happen in the third quarter and make a game of it," James told reporters. "And for us as competitors and our team and our makeup this year, we're not a lay-down team. It's just not the makeup of our club."

The Lakers trailed Portland by 25 points at halftime after being outscored 45-13 in the second quarter, but the team responded with a 75-41 advantage in the second half to pull out the victory. LeBron finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds, scoring 20 after halftime.

It was the second straight comeback victory for Los Angeles, which overcome a 13-point second-half deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to earn a 122-121 win.

The Lakers are still just 22-25, entering Monday in 12th place in the Western Conference, but those performances show the team will keep fighting in the second half of the season.