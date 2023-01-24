WWE Raw is XXX Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw's 30th anniversary on January 23.

WWE brought in a boatload of legends to help celebrate this huge milestone for the red brand, but plenty of current stars were highlighted, too.

Bayley took on Becky Lynch inside of a steel cage and The Bloodline held a tribal court for Sami Zayn after some recent missteps.

We also saw Bobby Lashley challenge Austin Theory for the U.S. title, and The Usos put the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during Monday's show.