    LeBron James, Lakers Stun NBA Fans with Improbable 25-Point Comeback Win vs. Blazers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 23, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers still have some fight in them.

    LeBron James had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Thomas Bryant had a 31-point, 14-rebound double-double as the Lakers roared back from a 25-point deficit to earn a 121-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    The Lakers complete the 25-point comeback against the Blazers 😅 <a href="https://t.co/JU6CFcWNQ8">pic.twitter.com/JU6CFcWNQ8</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Lakers just experienced a full range of emotions in their road win over the Trail Blazers.<br><br>Los Angeles is the first team to win a game in which it lost a quarter by 30+ points since the Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972 against the Buffalo Braves. <a href="https://t.co/z2nSgnYLbz">pic.twitter.com/z2nSgnYLbz</a>

    McKinley Webb @macwebb

    Wouldn't believe it if I hadn't seen it 😂💜💛🏀 <a href="https://t.co/XJiURnC3U8">pic.twitter.com/XJiURnC3U8</a>

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    LAKERS WIN!! THEY WERE DOWN 25!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/XIGHrLvAIw">pic.twitter.com/XIGHrLvAIw</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    This is the win that turns around the Lakers season.

    Portland led 71-46 at halftime after outscoring a listless Lakers team 45-13 in the second quarter. After an impassioned halftime speech by Patrick Beverley, the Lakers turned things around quickly for a 40-20 third quarter and then pulled away after taking the lead in the fourth.

    "Told the guys, 'Just turn our swag up,'" Beverley told reporters of what he said at halftime. "Understand we're fortunate to play a game that gives us stability to take care of our families, be able to live a lifestyle, a fortunate lifestyle that a lot of people dream about.

    "So regardless of what's going on, have fun with this s--t. Stay swaggy. That was my message, and we came out and responded."

    While Beverley provided an emotional spark, it remains James who leads the team on the floor. James has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games and is in the midst of by far the greatest stretch of basketball ever for a 38-year-old player.

    Rick Kamla @RickKamlaSports

    No one has ever done what LeBron James is doing right now. No one. Not even close. I'm in awe.

    FIBA @FIBA

    LeBron James since turning 38:<br><br>35.1 PPG<br>9.6 RPG<br>8.0 APG<br>53% FG<br><br>👑 <a href="https://t.co/UawZp1mgJB">pic.twitter.com/UawZp1mgJB</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    AD on the way. <br><br>Reaves &amp; Lonnie coming. <br><br>LeBron is playing like the MVP<br><br>Thomas Bryant is a double double machine<br><br>Dennis is THE MENACE! <br><br>Pat Bev doing cardio <br><br>MAKE THE MOVES!!! <br><br>Lakers in 6! 🏆

    The Lakers are 7-3 in the last 10 games James has played, and help is soon on the way. Anthony Davis continues ramping up his activity as he prepares to return from a foot injury that's cost him more than a month of action. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Davis could return as soon as this week.

    The Lakers will embark on a five-game road trip beginning Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

