LeBron James, Lakers Stun NBA Fans with Improbable 25-Point Comeback Win vs. Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers still have some fight in them.

LeBron James had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Thomas Bryant had a 31-point, 14-rebound double-double as the Lakers roared back from a 25-point deficit to earn a 121-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center.

Portland led 71-46 at halftime after outscoring a listless Lakers team 45-13 in the second quarter. After an impassioned halftime speech by Patrick Beverley, the Lakers turned things around quickly for a 40-20 third quarter and then pulled away after taking the lead in the fourth.

"Told the guys, 'Just turn our swag up,'" Beverley told reporters of what he said at halftime. "Understand we're fortunate to play a game that gives us stability to take care of our families, be able to live a lifestyle, a fortunate lifestyle that a lot of people dream about.

"So regardless of what's going on, have fun with this s--t. Stay swaggy. That was my message, and we came out and responded."

While Beverley provided an emotional spark, it remains James who leads the team on the floor. James has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games and is in the midst of by far the greatest stretch of basketball ever for a 38-year-old player.

The Lakers are 7-3 in the last 10 games James has played, and help is soon on the way. Anthony Davis continues ramping up his activity as he prepares to return from a foot injury that's cost him more than a month of action. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Davis could return as soon as this week.

The Lakers will embark on a five-game road trip beginning Saturday against the Boston Celtics.