    AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 12 Men's Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    MANHATTAN, KS - JANUARY 17: Head coach Jerome Tang of the Kansas State Wildcats (R) celebrates with players Markquis Nowell #1, Nae'Qwan Tomlin #35, Desi Sills #13, and David N'Guessan #3 of the Kansas State Wildcats, after beating the Kansas Jayhawks in overtime 83-82 at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter Aiken/Getty Images

    Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll after another upset-filled week.

    Last week's top two teams, Houston and Kansas, both suffered surprising home upsets, while six of the top eight teams overall lost at least once this week.

    It leaves Purdue and Alabama at the top of the rankings with a lot of movement beyond that. Here is the latest Top 25 heading into Week 12.

    AP Poll

    1. Purdue

    2. Alabama

    3. Houston

    4. Tennessee

    5. Kansas State

    6. Arizona

    7. Virginia

    8. UCLA

    9. Kansas

    10. Texas

    11. TCU

    12. Iowa State

    13. Xavier

    14. Gonzaga

    15. Auburn

    16. Marquette

    17. Baylor

    18. Charleston

    19. Connecticut

    20. Miami (FL)

    21. Florida Atlantic

    22. Saint Mary's

    23. Providence

    24. Clemson

    25. New Mexico

    Upsets happen all the time in college basketball, but it reached a historic level this weekend:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    No. 2 Kansas lost to TCU yesterday.<br>No. 1 Houston just fell to Temple.<br><br>This is the first time in AP Poll history both of the top two teams lost at home in a two-day span. <a href="https://t.co/PCMjm47JNf">pic.twitter.com/PCMjm47JNf</a>

    Houston had won nine straight games before its home matchup against Temple, which entered with an 11-9 record. The Cougars still fell short of expectations while shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 6-of-17 from three-point range.

    It was an ugly game throughout, and Temple came up with key plays defensively to seal the upset:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨<br><br>Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! <a href="https://t.co/9YGFIzd1qi">pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi</a>

    Houston dropped to No. 3 in the latest poll, while Kansas fell to No. 9 after suffering two losses during the week.

    The Jayhawks had an understandable road loss to rival Kansas State, which is up to fifth in the poll and proved itself as a legitimate contender with a thrilling 83-82 overtime victory. Kansas' second loss was more embarrassing, falling 83-60 to TCU for the second-largest home defeat under head coach Bill Self.

    Jalen Wilson scored 68 points across the two games, but the rest of the team struggled, and there are major question marks after it had a 16-1 record through 17 contests.

    Purdue nearly continued the home struggles among top teams with Sunday's game against Maryland, but the Boilermakers edged out a 58-55 win. Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey had 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks as the team improved to 19-1.

    Alabama also moved up in the poll after dominating Missouri and Vanderbilt on the road this week. The Crimson Tide are now 7-0 in the SEC, with each win coming by double digits.

    Tennessee bounced back this week and moved up to No. 4 with its own pair of SEC road victories.

    Several teams weren't as fortunate, as UCLA, Gonzaga, Texas and Xavier all dropped games this week.

    Gonzaga's stumble was the most surprising as the team snapped a 75-game home winning streak with its 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    LMU GETS THE UPSET ON NO. 6 GONZAGA ON THE ROAD‼️ <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/lmulionsMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lmulionsMBB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/F0ROIW0ufC">pic.twitter.com/F0ROIW0ufC</a>

    Gonzaga fell eight spots in the latest poll to No. 14 overall.

    UCLA had its 14-game winning streak snapped by Arizona with a 58-52 defeat, although both Pac-12 teams remain Final Four contenders.

    These teams and others will look to get back on track this week, including Kansas with an important road game against Baylor on Monday. The fast-rising Kansas State travels to face Iowa State later in the week, while Purdue could have a tough test against Michigan.

    The SEC/Big 12 Challenge also features several intriguing battles, highlighted by Texas against Tennessee.

