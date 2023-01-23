Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Aren't Good Enough Yet' to Close Out Games After Loss vs. Nets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized his team after Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center:

"We're 23-24 for a reason," Kerr said. "We're not good enough yet to close games."

The Warriors were up by as many as 17 points in the latest loss and appeared to take control in the fourth quarter with a 110-98 lead with under six minutes remaining. The Nets responded with a 14-2 run to tie the game before a Royce O'Neale three-pointer sealed the victory for Brooklyn.

Golden State has now lost six of its last nine games, and the squad is tied for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. It's a steep drop from last year's team that won the NBA title.

Even with mostly the same roster as last season, Kerr knows the Warriors have work to do to reach their potential.