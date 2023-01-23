X

    Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Aren't Good Enough Yet' to Close Out Games After Loss vs. Nets

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 19: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized his team after Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "We're not good enough, yet, to close games. We've got to get better."<br><br>Steve Kerr explains why the Warriors are struggling to close out games <a href="https://t.co/CjjLOfveBd">pic.twitter.com/CjjLOfveBd</a>

    "We're 23-24 for a reason," Kerr said. "We're not good enough yet to close games."

    The Warriors were up by as many as 17 points in the latest loss and appeared to take control in the fourth quarter with a 110-98 lead with under six minutes remaining. The Nets responded with a 14-2 run to tie the game before a Royce O'Neale three-pointer sealed the victory for Brooklyn.

    Golden State has now lost six of its last nine games, and the squad is tied for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. It's a steep drop from last year's team that won the NBA title.

    Even with mostly the same roster as last season, Kerr knows the Warriors have work to do to reach their potential.

    Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Aren't Good Enough Yet' to Close Out Games After Loss vs. Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.