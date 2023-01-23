Terrell Owens Says He Reached out to Bills About Joining Team This Season

Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has never been short on confidence, and he believes he could have been a difference-maker for the Buffalo Bills had they accepted his offer prior to Sunday's AFC divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens revealed on Twitter that he reached out to the Bills at some point for a potential return to the NFL, but Buffalo informed the 49-year-old the franchise "didn't want any distractions," which now sounds ironic after star receiver Stefon Diggs blew up on the sideline during the 27-10 loss and left the locker room early after the game:

Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL and ranks third in league history in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He spent the 2009 season with Buffalo, but he is best known for his tenures with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Owens is still in great shape, as he most recently participated in Fan Controlled Football last year. He was traded from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen, but the Knights failed to advance to the playoffs.