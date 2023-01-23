X

    Terrell Owens Says He Reached out to Bills About Joining Team This Season

    Doric SamJanuary 23, 2023

    CHATTANOOGA, TN - SEPTEMBER 17: NFL hall of famer and former Chattanooga Mocs Terrell Owens waving to the crowd prior to kickoff of the game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the North Alabama Lions on September 17, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has never been short on confidence, and he believes he could have been a difference-maker for the Buffalo Bills had they accepted his offer prior to Sunday's AFC divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Owens revealed on Twitter that he reached out to the Bills at some point for a potential return to the NFL, but Buffalo informed the 49-year-old the franchise "didn't want any distractions," which now sounds ironic after star receiver Stefon Diggs blew up on the sideline during the 27-10 loss and left the locker room early after the game:

    Terrell Owens @terrellowens

    I could've helped them, I reached out but Bills responded with they didn't want any distractions. That's crazy me. <a href="https://t.co/nN6b06D0i8">https://t.co/nN6b06D0i8</a>

    Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL and ranks third in league history in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He spent the 2009 season with Buffalo, but he is best known for his tenures with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

    Owens is still in great shape, as he most recently participated in Fan Controlled Football last year. He was traded from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen, but the Knights failed to advance to the playoffs.

    Terrell Owens Says He Reached out to Bills About Joining Team This Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.