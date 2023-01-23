Stefon Diggs Left Bills Locker Room Before Coaches Arrived After Loss to Bengals

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was disappointed following the team's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Diggs was so disappointed that he packed his things and exited the locker room before some of the Bills coaches even arrived in the tunnel after the game, per The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Running back Duke Johnson brought Diggs back to the locker room, but the star wideout left shortly after that.

During the game, Diggs exchanged some words with quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline. The veteran wide receiver, who had just four catches for 35 yards on 10 targets, was clearly frustrated.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott defended Diggs following the game.

Allen struggled in Sunday's loss, completing 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and one interception and rushed for 26 yards and a score.

The Bills have been on the cusp of a berth in the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons. Before falling to the Bengals this year, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round last season.

While the Bills have been a very good football team since the arrival of Allen, it's clear the franchise still has some work to do moving forward if it wants to contend with the likes of the Bengals and the Chiefs.

That said, it's no surprise Diggs expressed his frustrations both during and after the game.