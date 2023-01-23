X

    Anthony Davis 'Looked Phenomenal' in Scrimmage for Foot Injury Recovery

    Erin WalshJanuary 23, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters Sunday that star big man Anthony Davis "looked phenomenal" in a full contact scrimmage on Saturday as he progresses in his recovery from a foot injury.

    Davis scrimmaged with the "stay ready" group that includes bench players and members of the coaching staff.

