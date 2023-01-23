Anthony Davis 'Looked Phenomenal' in Scrimmage for Foot Injury Recovery

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters Sunday that star big man Anthony Davis "looked phenomenal" in a full contact scrimmage on Saturday as he progresses in his recovery from a foot injury.

Davis scrimmaged with the "stay ready" group that includes bench players and members of the coaching staff.

