Buy or Sell NHL Unrestricted Free Agents Getting Dealt at the Trade Deadline

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

We're nearly at the end of January, and with February comes the real countdown to the NHL trade deadline on March 3. And when it's deadline time, the players most likely to be moved are those at the end of their contracts and staring unrestricted free agency right in the face come summertime.

Sometimes that isn't very spicy, and there aren't many fun names out there for contenders to rent for a run at the Stanley Cup. Take a look at this list of pending free agents from CapFriendly. You could cobble together a pretty decent All-Star roster out of the players who could be available to sign come July. But why wait when you can trade for them now?

Of course, not everyone gets traded because NHL GMs are always eager to trade, but somehow none of the other GMs want to trade with them. That's quite the paradox, but eventually the desire for a Cup (or to save one's job) forces hands, and when it's a staring contest, someone will blink. Usually.

But which free agents who could move are most likely to move, and which ones are a pipe dream? That's why I'm here, friends, to buy or sell who will get dealt and who will wind up sticking around at their current address.

