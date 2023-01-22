NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat remain interested in Crowder, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported, but the time away is enough to create hesitation.

Crowder is a useful player when on the floor, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward started all 67 games he played while helping the Suns post the league's best record in 2021-22.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 107 career playoff games across 10 NBA seasons, providing the type of experience that could help any contender down the stretch.

The question is what kind of impact he can make more than eight months removed from his last game.