    NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 12: Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns. looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

    The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.

    The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat remain interested in Crowder, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported, but the time away is enough to create hesitation.

    Crowder is a useful player when on the floor, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward started all 67 games he played while helping the Suns post the league's best record in 2021-22.

    The 32-year-old has appeared in 107 career playoff games across 10 NBA seasons, providing the type of experience that could help any contender down the stretch.

    The question is what kind of impact he can make more than eight months removed from his last game.

