Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III Ruled out vs. Raptors Because of Injuries

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III have been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries, the team announced (h/t Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston).

Smart suffered a right ankle sprain just before halftime and was helped off the court by trainers as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. He had two points, two rebounds and four assists before exiting.

Williams suffered a left knee hyperextension after Jaylen Brown fell into his leg during the first quarter. He had two points, four rebounds and four assists before being ruled out.

It's a tough break for the Celtics, which also didn't have Jayson Tatum available for Saturday's game with left wrist soreness, a season-long injury head coach Joe Mazzulla said the team is "managing."

Tatum previously said he suffered the injury in Boston's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's had his wrist taped for most of the season.

Entering Saturday's game, Smart had missed just six games this season. He missed two games in November with a knee contusion, two games in December because of a hip contusion and a non-COVID illness, and two games earlier this month with a left knee contusion.

The 28-year-old is amid another respectable season for the Celtics, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 40 games entering Saturday's matchup while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

If Smart misses an extended period of time, Malcolm Brogdon figures to take over as Boston's starting point guard. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should also see more playing time.

As for Williams, he didn't make his season debut until Dec. 16 while recovering from knee surgery. He has also missed three games since returning to the lineup for scheduled rest.

In 14 games entering Saturday's matchup, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 76.1 percent from the floor.

Should Williams remain sidelined, Al Horford should slot into the starting center role for Boston. Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin should see their roles increase.

The Celtics entered Saturday's game first in the Eastern Conference with a 34-12 record.