WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders' Hroniss Grasu

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu are engaged.

Ionescu posted a series of pictures on Instagram of Grasu proposing to her around a heart made of roses with candles in the shape of heart on the ground.

"It's always us. here's to forever with you," she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

Ionescu and Grasu were both standout athletes at the University of Oregon, though they didn't attend the school at the same time.

Grasu played football for the Ducks from 2011 to '14. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in each of his final three seasons and made the All-American first team in 2013 and 2014.

The Chicago Bears drafted Grasu in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He has played for seven different teams in the past eight seasons. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad in October 2021. He appeared in four games this season, including a start in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

Ionescu has been on a superstar trajectory going back to her time at Miramonte High School. She played for the Ducks from 2017 to '20, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in each of her final three seasons and Naismith Player of the Year as a senior in 2019-20.

The Liberty selected Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. She was named to her first All-Star squad and the All-WNBA second team last season.

Ionescu also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.