Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis Moves into 2nd Place on NCAA D1 All-Time Scoring List

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis is now the second-most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.

Davis' three-pointer in the first half of Saturday's game against IUPUI gave him 3,250 career points, moving him ahead of former Portland State standout Freeman Williams.

Davis finished the game with 42 points in the Titans' 89-77 victory. He's surpassed the 40-point mark in each of the past two games after dropping 41 in a Jan. 14 win over Robert Morris.

Now in his fifth season at Detroit, Davis has been named to the All-Horizon League first team in each of the past four years. The Indiana native has averaged more than 20 points per game each season for the Titans.

He entered Saturday averaging a career-high 26.2 points per game this season.

Williams has been in second place on the all-time NCAA Division I men's scoring list for 45 years. He was a four-year player for the Vikings from 1974 to '78 and averaged more than 30 points per game in each of his final three seasons with the program.

Davis' 3,274 points are only 393 points behind Pete Maravich for the all-time lead. The Titans have 11 games remaining in the regular season, plus any potential Horizon League tournament games.

Using only the 11 regular-season games left on the schedule, Davis would have to average 35.7 points per contest to have a chance at catching Maravich. He has scored 30 or more points in six of the past 10 games.