Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."

The three-time All-Star is making $35.4 million this season on a contract that climbs to over $40 million in 2024-25, but he isn't living up to that on the floor. Through 34 games, Simmons is averaging just 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

One of the lowest points of the season came in Thursday's loss to the Phoenix Suns when he was ejected in the third quarter.

"Ben Simmons got ejected last night on purpose," Smith argued. "He didn't want to play."

ESPN's Jalen Rose agreed with Smith's assessment of the 26-year-old.

"Ben Simmons is stealing money. Ski mask and gloves, as a matter of fact," Rose added (4:04).

The Nets snapped their four-game losing streak with a 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, thanks to 48 points from Kyrie Irving. Simmons didn't make much of an impact, however, totaling six points on 3-of-7 shooting with four turnovers.