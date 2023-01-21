X

    Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 19: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets walks off the bench after being ejected during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on January 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
    Chris Coduto/Getty Images

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets.

    "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."

    The three-time All-Star is making $35.4 million this season on a contract that climbs to over $40 million in 2024-25, but he isn't living up to that on the floor. Through 34 games, Simmons is averaging just 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

    One of the lowest points of the season came in Thursday's loss to the Phoenix Suns when he was ejected in the third quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ben Simmons got ejected after arguing with ref 👀 <a href="https://t.co/f1JmYQwdKP">pic.twitter.com/f1JmYQwdKP</a>

    "Ben Simmons got ejected last night on purpose," Smith argued. "He didn't want to play."

    Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    ESPN's Jalen Rose agreed with Smith's assessment of the 26-year-old.

    "Ben Simmons is stealing money. Ski mask and gloves, as a matter of fact," Rose added (4:04).

    The Nets snapped their four-game losing streak with a 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, thanks to 48 points from Kyrie Irving. Simmons didn't make much of an impact, however, totaling six points on 3-of-7 shooting with four turnovers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.