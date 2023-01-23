WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks, Including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin OwensJanuary 23, 2023
WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks, Including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
The Road to WrestleMania 39 kicks off Saturday night in San Antonio with the WWE Royal Rumble, the most exciting and popular of the company's pay-per-views.
Kevin Owens challenges undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in the night's main event, while the intrigue of the men's and women's Rumble matches will have fans on the edge of their seats throughout.
Just days before the event, find out who will emerge from each of the advertised matches with these picks.
Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
Bray Wyatt tried to be a better man. He tried to put behind him the darkness and monstrosities he had previously unleashed on the WWE Universe, but the taunts of LA Knight—and the push from the enigma that is Uncle Howdy—has forced him to revert to his evil ways.
The former WWE champion has warned Knight to be afraid of the dark, but the loudmouth villain continued to poke the bear. And come Saturday night in a first-ever Pitch Black match, the NXT export will realize the mistake he has made.
No one knows what this bout will entail but if the build is any indication, it would be safe to say there might be an appearance by Uncle Howdy, some black light and even a potential sighting of The Fiend.
Even if none of those things happen, one thing feels certain: Wyatt wins in his first televised match since 2021.
Prediction: Wyatt
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss
Like Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has attempted to put her evil past behind her but a recent heel turn that saw her target Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair, and the influence of Uncle Howdy, have her looking like a descent into darkness is inevitable.
Whether that nightmarish road includes championship gold is the question.
Bliss has shown she can brutalize The EST. She has done so on two different occasions, both of which were the result of the influence of quick video bumpers featuring Wyatt's upside-down moth logo. She has repeatedly denounced the idea of Wyatt and Uncle Howdy influencing her, instead taking full credit for the woman she has become.
We will find out Saturday night just how accurate that is or if her hunt for the top prize in the women's division on Raw is affected by the presence of either or.
Wyatt, Howdy, or neither, it should not matter.
Belair feels like the champion WWE will ride into WrestleMania 39. She has been a top star on Monday nights for three years now and the latest in the Bliss saga will not change that. She retains here and sets up a hotly anticipated showdown with a longtime rival on wrestling's grandest stage.
As for Bliss, her story continued beyond Saturday night in San Antonio and, perhaps, into WrestleMania, where there should be some resolution to the entire Wyatt-Howdy program.
Prediction: Belair retains
Women's Royal Rumble Match
There is a certain level of intrigue to the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, if only because so few have actually been announced for it.
We know Liv Morgan is in and wants to enter at No. 1. Zelina Vega recently announced her entry, and Rhea Ripley is definitely in. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae and Emma, too.
But that is it. Thus far, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, Ronda Rousey...none of them have officially announced their entry in the Rumble match, creating questions about the surprise entries fans may get to see Saturday night.
No matter which stars of bygone eras or NXT exports, the company may produce, it is Ripley who should earn the win here and set up a WrestleMania showdown with Belair.
It is a match that has been teased before but WWE has done a masterful job with the slow-burn, resisting the urge to book it for a one-off television bout or on a throwaway premium live event card.
The final two competitors in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, and competitive rivals dating back to their days in NXT, have a long history together and it is about time WWE uses it to deliver the bout on the grandest stage imaginable.
Look for Rodriguez to be the longevity winner this year as WWE continues to push her as one of the stars of women's wrestling's future.
Prediction: Ripley
Men's Royal Rumble Match
There is very little intrigue in the men's version of this year's Rumble, thanks in large part to the announcement by Cody Rhodes on last Monday's Raw that he is returning in the match after a nine-month recovery from a torn pectoral muscle.
The lack of intrigue is not necessarily a bad thing, though.
Rhodes has made it clear from day one that he came back to WWE to do what his father did not: win the company's world title. The best way for him to accomplish that is by winning the Rumble and setting himself up for a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
There will be the typical surprises to create that excitement and unpredictability but the winner will not be a mystery. Rhodes wins and we get the match with Reigns that many have speculated upon since his return to the company at last year's WrestleMania.
Seth Rollins and Austin Theory are both candidates for a lengthy run while one should not count out an appearance from Brock Lesnar, especially since he was plastered all over the promotional materials.
Prediction: Rhodes
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has spent months manipulating Sami Zayn, giving him fake titles like "Honorary Uce" and repeatedly teasing his place in The Bloodline for no reason other than to insulate himself with as many pieces as possible to preserve his run as Undisputed WWE Universal champion.
No. 1 contender Kevin Owens knows this, has seen through everything The Tribal Chief is doing, and has attempted to convince Zayn of it to no avail.
Saturday, Owens and Reigns clash for the third time in seven years at the Rumble, the top prize in the promotion once again at stake.
If history is any indication, it will be damn good, with an added helping of drama provided by the Zayn story.
All signs would seemingly point to a torn Honorary Uce ultimately helping Reigns retain his title before their relationship blows up in the weeks leading into WrestleMania. Owens is not winning the title and ending the two-plus-year run of The Head of the Table, but that will not stop fans in San Antonio from thinking he might.
Both are excellent at providing drama via false finishes and near-falls and that will not change Saturday night. Yes, Zayn will get involved. He will likely intend to lay out Owens but accidentally wipe out Reigns, creating further dissension among them.
Ultimately, though, Solo Sikoa and The Usos will prove the difference as Reigns narrowly picks up the win and survives another challenger.
Prediction: Reigns retains