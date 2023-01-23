WWE Royal Rumble Match Card Picks, Including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

2 of 5

Like Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has attempted to put her evil past behind her but a recent heel turn that saw her target Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair, and the influence of Uncle Howdy, have her looking like a descent into darkness is inevitable.

Whether that nightmarish road includes championship gold is the question.

Bliss has shown she can brutalize The EST. She has done so on two different occasions, both of which were the result of the influence of quick video bumpers featuring Wyatt's upside-down moth logo. She has repeatedly denounced the idea of Wyatt and Uncle Howdy influencing her, instead taking full credit for the woman she has become.

We will find out Saturday night just how accurate that is or if her hunt for the top prize in the women's division on Raw is affected by the presence of either or.

Wyatt, Howdy, or neither, it should not matter.

Belair feels like the champion WWE will ride into WrestleMania 39. She has been a top star on Monday nights for three years now and the latest in the Bliss saga will not change that. She retains here and sets up a hotly anticipated showdown with a longtime rival on wrestling's grandest stage.

As for Bliss, her story continued beyond Saturday night in San Antonio and, perhaps, into WrestleMania, where there should be some resolution to the entire Wyatt-Howdy program.

Prediction: Belair retains