Nick Khan Denies WWE Rumors of Vince McMahon, Triple H Tension; Says Vince Is Happy

WWE CEO Nick Khan denied there is any tension between chairman Vince McMahon and head of creative Triple H during an interview this week.

Appearing on the Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Talha Asad Iqbal of Ringside News), Khan said there are no issues between the father- and son-in-law: "There's always been a lot of Twitter chatter that somehow [Triple H and McMahon] aren't getting along. I think everybody is getting along just great."

Khan also shot down any notion that McMahon wants to overtake Triple H and return as head of creative, noting that McMahon's primary focus is on exploring a potential sale of WWE:

"I think Vince is really happy with where the company is at, certainly that is what he has conveyed to me. … What he said to me, and I've certainly experienced is, 'Okay, I'm 77 now. I want to explore our strategic alternatives. Is there a sale out there? Is there a merger out there? What would make sense most for the company?'"

McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative in July amid a WWE board of directors investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

It was determined that McMahon had paid millions of dollars to multiple women in exchange for them remaining silent about alleged sexual relationships they had with him or misconduct allegations.

McMahon used his status as controlling stakeholder in WWE to place himself back on WWE's board of directors two weeks ago, however, and he was unanimously reelected as chairman of the board last week.

Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, assumed the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO while he was gone but resigned upon his return, leaving Khan as the sole CEO. Triple H has also kept his chief content officer title.

Although there has been plenty of speculation regarding Vince wanting to take back all the power he had before retiring, thus far he appears to have mostly focused on strategic alternatives for WWE.

CNBC's Alex Sherman reported two weeks ago that WWE hired investment banking company JPMorgan to serve as an adviser in sales talks, adding that a sale would likely go down in the next three to six months if it happens.

Sherman also listed Comcast, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, UFC owner Endeavor Group Holdings and Formula One owner Liberty Media as companies who could fit as buyers.

Every indication thus far is that Triple H has remained in control of creative on his own, and while that could change if McMahon presses the issue, Khan seemingly doesn't foresee it happening.

