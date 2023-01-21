Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Head Coaching Interview Requested by Cardinals

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

On the eve of the Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round game, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is wanted for another head coaching interview.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals have formally requested an interview to speak with Quinn about their coaching vacancy.

Pelissero noted Quinn has already spoken with the Indianapolis Colts virtually and in person with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching jobs.

The Cardinals have cast a wide net as they look for Kliff Kingsbury's replacement. Pelissero reported earlier this week they put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Other candidates Arizona has either met with or requested to interview include Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, DeMeco Ryans, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero and Frank Reich.

Arizona acted quickly to hire a new general manager after Steve Keim stepped down because of health concerns. Monti Ossenfort was hired Monday after he spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans as their director of player personnel.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell told reporters last week Kyler Murray and other leaders on the team would have some input in who the next head coach would be.

There's a lot at stake for the Cardinals with this hire. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported in December the relationship between Kingsbury and Murray had grown "increasingly distant" amid the team's struggles.

Murray is coming off the worst season of his career, having posted 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and a 66.4 completion percentage in 11 games. His status for the start of next season is up in the air as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Quinn is in his second season as Cowboys defensive coordinator. His defense finished tied for fifth with 20.1 points allowed per game this season.

Prior to joining Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas, Quinn spent six seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He went 43-42 with two playoff appearances and an NFC championship in 2016.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West with a 4-13 record this season. It's the sixth time in the past seven seasons they have finished .500 or worse.