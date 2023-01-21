Woj: Lakers Unlikely to Make Any 'Big, Big Deals' Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to get into the playoff mix, they might end up having a modest trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ClutchPoints), the Lakers are unlikely to make any "big, big deals" before the Feb. 9 deadline to make moves.

Even if the Lakers wanted to make a major move, it doesn't seem like there are many star-level players available leading up to the deadline.

B/R's Chris Haynes reported in December that Trae Young could be the next superstar to request a trade, but that came with the caveat that it wouldn't happen until this summer if the "team doesn't make inroads come postseason time."

The Toronto Raptors are being discussed as a potential seller with a 20-26 record, though the Lakers might not have the assets available to satisfy what Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants for some of his players.

Per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Raptors are seeking two "promising" players on team-friendly deals and a first-round pick for OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet will likely "fetch at least the Anunoby price if not more."

There are certainly smaller moves that could be available to help the Lakers' depth, but it doesn't sound like they will get a third star to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Davis could return to the lineup late next week. He hasn't played since suffering a stress injury in his foot during a Dec. 16 game against the Denver Nuggets.

A healthy James and Davis might be good enough to get the Lakers at least into the play-in mix. The Western Conference is a jumbled mess right now with just six games separating the Sacramento Kings in the No. 3 seed and the Lakers at No. 13.