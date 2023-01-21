X

    Jordan Poole's Dominance Without Steph Lionized by NBA Twitter as Warriors Beat Cavs

    Erin WalshJanuary 21, 2023

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The shorthanded Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for just their sixth road victory of the season.

    Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back, but bench players Jordan Poole, Ty Jerome, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga combined to lead the team to victory.

    Poole was particularly impressive, finishing with 32 points, three rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes. He made 10-of-23 shots from the floor and 5-of-12 shots from beyond the arc.

    Poole is the future at point guard in the post-Curry era, and NBA Twitter praised the 23-year-old for his performance in Curry's absence on Friday:

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Jordan Poole is having one hell of a game

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    I've been impressed by Jordan Poole's defense in this back to back. Sliding his feet and holding his ground with physicality.

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Aye Poole tho 👁️

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jordan Poole is the 3rd-fastest player to 500 career 3-pointers in Warriors history. Only Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson reached the mark in fewer games played. <a href="https://t.co/FYRr2bOXik">pic.twitter.com/FYRr2bOXik</a>

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    Jordan Poole is so fun

    Spencer Davies @SpinDavies

    Jordan Poole's got the juice with his handles in iso.

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Poole 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Poole just became the FASTEST Warrior to hit 500 threes 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/1x6LO136jT">pic.twitter.com/1x6LO136jT</a>

    #KloppOut @potatopc19

    Jordan poole show

    ͏𝐛𝐢𝐚 🦋 @fcbdonte

    jordan poole 🔥

    Gautam Ratnam @GautamRatnamNBA

    Jordan Poole growing up in front of our eyes. The defense has gotten much better these last few games

    9ers got next @Bredstix_

    jordan poole playing freely is the best thing ever

    Hndrxx⚡️ @tonihndrxx

    Jordan Poole is a dog😮‍💨

    Poole is in the midst of his best season in the NBA. He entered Friday's game averaging 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 45 games while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from deep.

    That said, it's clear he still has a lot of work to do in his development before the franchise can rely on him fully in the absence of Curry, especially considering he made some simple mistakes in Friday's win.

    The Warriors improved to 23-23 on the season with Friday's win. They still sit ninth in the Western Conference.

