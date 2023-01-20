Warriors' Steve Kerr Feels Terrible for Fans Who Miss Stephen Curry, Stars for Rest

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

On a night when the Golden State Warriors are resting all of their top stars for their only visit to Cleveland this season, head coach Steve Kerr addressed concerns about fans who likely spent a lot of money for the chance to see Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Speaking to reporters before tipoff, Kerr explained he feels "terrible for fans" who buy a ticket expecting to see a specific player and called it "a brutal part of the business."

