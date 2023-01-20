Warriors' Steve Kerr Feels Terrible for Fans Who Miss Stephen Curry, Stars for Rest

Warriors' Steve Kerr Feels Terrible for Fans Who Miss Stephen Curry, Stars for RestJanuary 20, 2023
On a night when the Golden State Warriors are resting all of their top stars for their only visit to Cleveland this season, head coach Steve Kerr addressed concerns about fans who likely spent a lot of money for the chance to see Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Speaking to reporters before tipoff, Kerr explained he feels "terrible for fans" who buy a ticket expecting to see a specific player and called it "a brutal part of the business."
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the Warriors sitting their big names in Cleveland tonight<br><br>"I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play. It's a brutal part of the business. It's why I'm going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons."<br><br>Full soundbite <a href="https://t.co/P0ZGbv1DNE">pic.twitter.com/P0ZGbv1DNE</a>
