Report: Brian McBride Won't Return as USMNT GM amid Gregg Berhalter Probe

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Brian McBride will not return as general manager of the United States men's national team this year, according to ESPN's Sam Borden.

McBride's contract ran through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The news of his departure comes amid the U.S. Soccer Federation's investigation into coach Gregg Berhalter's past conduct.

McBride was hired as general manager of the USMNT in 2020. His departure comes amid a pretty significant shakeup for the program, which could be looking for a new head coach if Berhalter doesn't return.

Berhalter's contract as head coach of the USMNT expired after the World Cup. U.S. Soccer hired an independent firm to investigate him over an act of domestic violence committed around 1991.

The 49-year-old released a statement on Jan. 3 detailing how he kicked his then-girlfriend Rosalind during an argument shortly after they began dating in college. The two are now married and have children.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle and Kyle Bonagura reported that Danielle Reyna, the mother of Gio Reyna, said she reported the incident to U.S. Soccer "after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference."

With Berhalter still being investigated, his status with the USMNT remains unclear. However, Borden reports that the fallout from his dispute with the Reyna family "makes it increasingly less likely" he'll be the head coach in 2023 and beyond.

The USMNT will begin its first training camp of the year on Saturday before taking on Serbia and Colombia in a couple of friendlies later this month. Assistant coach Anthony Hudson is overseeing camp and those two games.