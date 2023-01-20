NHL Trade Rumors: Bo Horvat Talks 'Have Intensified'; Bruins, Red Wings, More Linked

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Bo Horvat is arguably the biggest name available on the market ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline, and talks "have intensified" for the Vancouver Canucks star, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

On Monday, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said the Canucks had made their best contract extension offer to Horvat.



The Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild are reportedly among the teams that have asked about the Vancouver captain, Seravalli added.

