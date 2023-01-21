5 Potential Win-Win Trades for NHL Playoff Contenders and the Vancouver Canucks

0 of 5

Derek Cain/Getty Images

To say things are grim for the Vancouver Canucks these days would be doing a great disservice to facts.

The Canucks have been dysfunctional all season long and we're only halfway through it. Coach Bruce Boudreau's firing has felt imminent for a couple months, and now one of the people in the world that loves hockey more than anything got emotional when asked about the rumors swirling about his how his tenure may soon be coming to an end.

The players are sick of the losing. They're buried in the Western Conference standings sitting 12 points behind the second wild card spot and 17 back of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. They're not going to the playoffs unless a lot of teams in front of them are dispatched to the Phantom Zone by Jor-El of Krypton.

The dour air around the team has been apparent for quite a while. When the Canucks came to Buffalo in mid-November, a month into the season, players' heads were down, Boudreau's mood was as if someone ran over his dog, and multiple Canucks players looked like they'd rather be anywhere else in the universe than in the locker room. Bad vibes, man.

To change this up, I'm going to find new places for five Canucks players to call home via trade in which not only with the team acquiring them wins, but also Vancouver can come away pleased as well.

Team president Jim Rutherford said they're not rebuilding, but I'm tearing this down to the studs by getting rid of them. Well, most of them anyway. Onward!