Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Has Drawn Interest from Heat amid Lakers, Bucks Buzz

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

As the New York Knicks explore deals involving Cam Reddish, the Miami Heat have expressed interest in the 23-year-old forward.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Heat are among the teams that have called the Knicks about Reddish's availability dating back to last year's trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this week that the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have also shown interest in Reddish.

His time with the Knicks seems likely to end before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported in December that the Knicks and Reddish's camp were working together to find a trade partner.

"I haven't requested any trades," Reddish told reporters after that report emerged. "I have not. Y'all seem to know more than me, for real. I don't know what y'all talking about, but I haven't requested no trade, nothing like that."

While Bondy's report doesn't necessarily mean Reddish requested a trade, it would make sense if he wanted out because Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has dropped him from the rotation.

Reddish hasn't played since Dec. 3 when he played nine minutes in a 121-100 loss to the Mavs. He's been used sparingly since the Knicks acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks last January.

In 20 appearances this season, Reddish is averaging 21.9 minutes per game, and he only played 14.3 minutes per game in 15 appearances for the Knicks after the trade last season.

The Heat are starting to, pardon the pun, heat up after a mediocre first two months of the season. They have won 13 of 19 games after getting off to a 12-15 start. Their 25-21 record ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Miami can use more depth at small forward behind Jimmy Butler. Duncan Robinson is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in a finger on his right hand. He's still about two weeks away from being reevaluated to determine a return timetable.

Reddish can provide valuable depth at the wing for any team down the stretch. The Duke alum is a solid defender who is averaging 8.4 points per game this season.