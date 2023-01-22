UFC 283 Results: Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno Wins Highlight Main Event Card

UFC 283 Results: Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno Wins Highlight Main Event CardJanuary 22, 2023
Jamahal Hill broke through as a UFC champion with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Hill took advantage of the opportunity to shine against a legend of the light heavyweight division in his first pay-per-view. He continuously found a home for high kicks and boxing combinations as he battered the former champion.
It was a comprehensive performance from Hill. Teixeira went for multiple takedowns early in the fight only to be shrugged off by the younger fighter.
As the fight wore on, Hill's confidence grew and the margin of victory only grew wider throughout the first round rounds.
The visceral beating was best portrayed by Teixeira's face after absorbing enough significant strikes to knockout the vast majority of fighters:
Each time Hill through a head kick it seemed to at least make some impact.
It was an impressive display of striking prowess that is sure to eventually set up an intriguing matchup with Jiří Procházka, who dropped the belt to recover from a shoulder injury.
Here are the complete results from an impressive night of fights in Brazil that included plenty of impressive performances from fighters in front of a home crowd.
UFC 283 Results
Main Card
Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (50-44 x3)
Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round TKO (5:00, doctor's stoppage)
Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny via first-round submission (arm triangle choke) (4:15)
Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-26)
Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig via first-round TKO (2:16)
Prelims
Ihor Potieria def. Mauricio Rua via first-round TKO (4:05)
Brunno Ferreira def. Gregory Rodrigues via first-round KO (4:13)
Thiago Moises def. Melquizael Costa via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) ( 4:05)
Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Lazzez via first-round submission (guillotine) (0:49)
Jailton Almeida def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via second-round TKO (2:56)
Cody Stamann def. Luan Lacerda via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney via second-round KO (2:17)
Nicolas Dalby def. Warlley Alves via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Josiane Nunes def. Zarah Fairn dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Daniel Marcos def. Saimon Oliveira via second-round KO (2:18)
Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo
The four-fight series between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo finally reached a conclusion in the co-main event—for now. Moreno scored a third-round TKO victory with the doctor stopping the fight between the third and fourth rounds.
Just like the previous three fights between these two flyweights, the action was tight and frenetic leading up to the finish. Moreno seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges.
However, Figueiredo had multiple submission attempts that forced Moreno to work out of.
The turning point in the fight came with a two-punch combination from the now-champion. Moreno landed a looping left hook that landed perfectly in Figueiredo's eye and followed it up with an open-hand strike.
Figueiredo contested the second strike as an eye poke in the aftermath of the combination. When he returned to his corner it became clear that he was unable to see out of the eye, leading to the cage-side doctor recommending the fight be stopped.
Moreno now moves forward as the champion and is free to step away from the rivalry. Figueiredo announced his intentions to move up to the 135-pound division after the fight.
Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns kept things rolling for the Brazilians on the main card in Rio. Durinho made it three wins in a row with a first-round submission over Neil Magny.
Once Burns decided to take the fight to the mat his opponent didn't have a chance. He easily took Magny to the ground and immediately worked on sinking in a choke.
Once he locked in the arm-triangle choke, the tap from Magny was quick to follow.
The dominant win is a good reminder of how good Burns is. Coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, it was important for him to re-establish himself as one of the top fighters in the welterweight division.
This certainly accomplishes that goal and will likely lead to at least one more big fight for the 36-year-old. If he wants to make another run at the title it's going to have to be through getting multiple finishes.
Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy
Jessica Andrade pushed the limits of just how one-sided a decision victory can be against Lauren Murphy. She fed off the home crowd energy en route to a comprehensive beatdown of Murphy to secure the unanimous decision.
Andrade simply overwhelmed Murphy who had few answers on the feet. Time after time she strung together combinations with few of the strikes not finding a home.
According to ESPN's statistics, Andrade landed 237 total strikes to Murphy's 103. Even that doesn't accurately portray the difference in the power behind those strikes.
Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter
Lauren Murphy officially absorbed 161 significant head strikes in her loss to Jessica Andrade.<br><br>By comparison, in Weili vs Joanna 1, they absorbed a combined 192 significant head strikes over 5 rounds. <a href="https://t.co/th7OMY5gFQ">pic.twitter.com/th7OMY5gFQ</a>
Andrade continues to establish herself as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters that doesn't currently have a belt.
She suffered a second-round TKO loss to Valentina Shevchenko in her last title shot. However, she's rattled off three consecutive wins, finishing all three fights.
It's not going to be long before she's fighting for a championship again.
Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig
Johnny Walker is one of the most unpredictable fighters in the UFC. Sometimes he's great, and sometimes you wonder what he's doing. Saturday night, he showcased the good side of that unpredictability.
Craig has had great success taking fighters down and slapping on a submission. However, his attempt at a single leg against Walker was his undoing. The Brazilian pummeled Craig with a barrage of backfists, hammerfists and unorthodox strikes while his opponent clung to the leg.
Just about the entire sequence happened with Walker on one leg.
UFC @ufc
🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnnyWalker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JOHNNYWALKER</a> JUST TORE THE ROOF OFF OF <a href="https://twitter.com/JeunesseArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JEUNESSEARENA</a>!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC283?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC283</a> <a href="https://t.co/fe0NDeRwPi">pic.twitter.com/fe0NDeRwPi</a>
The finish gives Walker back-to-back first-round finishes and a glimmer of hope that he can put together a real winning streak. Before submitting Ion Cutelaba and winning this fight, he was 1-4 in his previous five fights.
The 30-year-old has always had a unique style and high potential. Perhaps this is a sign he's ready to put it together.