UFC 283 Results: Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno Wins Highlight Main Event Card

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jamahal Hill broke through as a UFC champion with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hill took advantage of the opportunity to shine against a legend of the light heavyweight division in his first pay-per-view. He continuously found a home for high kicks and boxing combinations as he battered the former champion.

It was a comprehensive performance from Hill. Teixeira went for multiple takedowns early in the fight only to be shrugged off by the younger fighter.

As the fight wore on, Hill's confidence grew and the margin of victory only grew wider throughout the first round rounds.

The visceral beating was best portrayed by Teixeira's face after absorbing enough significant strikes to knockout the vast majority of fighters:

Each time Hill through a head kick it seemed to at least make some impact.

It was an impressive display of striking prowess that is sure to eventually set up an intriguing matchup with Jiří Procházka, who dropped the belt to recover from a shoulder injury.

Here are the complete results from an impressive night of fights in Brazil that included plenty of impressive performances from fighters in front of a home crowd.