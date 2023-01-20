X

    Kevin Durant Responds to Video of 3rd Graders Emulating Pros: 'Good S--t Lil Homies'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Count Kevin Durant among those who have no problem with the video circulating online of third-grade basketball players unleashing a variety of celebrations after scoring baskets.

    "As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good s--t lil homies," he tweeted.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good shit lil homies <a href="https://t.co/0wthEMyG8G">https://t.co/0wthEMyG8G</a>

    The Brooklyn Nets star was amused, but not everybody shared his view.

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier expressed reservations about the acts and the example NBA players are setting for the younger generation when they celebrate in such manners:

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    Facts . It's getting out of control <a href="https://t.co/jJVNdaF2s0">https://t.co/jJVNdaF2s0</a>

    Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz

    Smh. We need to set a better exemple for this new generation man <a href="https://t.co/pbzShPlIDt">https://t.co/pbzShPlIDt</a>

    Perhaps no league is more defined by superstardom and individual accomplishments than the NBA, even if the goal is to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy as a team.

    With that comes trash talk, celebrations and debates about what is and isn't good for the game. Youth sports are for participants to enjoy themselves, but the video and the tendency of children to emulate what they see at the sport's highest level has sparked conversations about what extent of celebration is appropriate.

    Even among NBA players.

    Kevin Durant Responds to Video of 3rd Graders Emulating Pros: 'Good S--t Lil Homies'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.