Kevin Durant Responds to Video of 3rd Graders Emulating Pros: 'Good S--t Lil Homies'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Count Kevin Durant among those who have no problem with the video circulating online of third-grade basketball players unleashing a variety of celebrations after scoring baskets.

"As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good s--t lil homies," he tweeted.

The Brooklyn Nets star was amused, but not everybody shared his view.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier expressed reservations about the acts and the example NBA players are setting for the younger generation when they celebrate in such manners:

Perhaps no league is more defined by superstardom and individual accomplishments than the NBA, even if the goal is to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy as a team.

With that comes trash talk, celebrations and debates about what is and isn't good for the game. Youth sports are for participants to enjoy themselves, but the video and the tendency of children to emulate what they see at the sport's highest level has sparked conversations about what extent of celebration is appropriate.

Even among NBA players.