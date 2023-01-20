X

    NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 16: Serge Ibaka #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 16, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.

    Ibaka, who is in the midst of his second season with the Bucks, has been away from the team for about a week because of personal reasons. While no public statements have been made regarding the exact reason for Ibaka's absence, it has been speculated that he may be unhappy with his limited role this season.

