USWNT vs. New Zealand: 2023 Friendly Top Storylines and Predictions

0 of 3

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team complete its two-game tour of New Zealand on Friday in Auckland.

The Americans kicked off their 2023 campaign with a win over the Football Ferns on Tuesday, and a similar result is expected when the two teams meet again at Eden Park.

Vlatko Andonovski's side enters the game without midfielder Lindsey Horan, who has returned to Lyon as part of an agreement between the French club and United States Soccer Federation.

That leaves a spot in midfield for Andonovski to fill in his starting XI, with Taylor Kornieck and Kristie Mewis among the contenders for the role.

Regardless of which players are on the field, the Americans need a better start against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-host.

The USWNT won Tuesday's game 4-0, but all of the goals came in the second half. A better start is needed as the team works on every detail of its game with the World Cup on the horizon in July.