Steph Curry, Warriors Lambasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors looked to be well on their way to stealing a road win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals. However, a fourth-quarter lull spelled doom for Golden State as it went on to suffer a 121-118 overtime loss at TD Garden.

All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough as head coach Steve Kerr played an eight-man rotation. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole added 24 points apiece. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Draymond Green chipped in 11 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Golden State's bench players combined to score 10 points.

The Warriors appeared to be motivated to make a statement through the first three quarters, but they didn't answer the bell when the Celtics upped the intensity in the final frame. Golden State was limited to just 17 points in the fourth quarter, allowing Boston to erase a nine-point deficit to force overtime.

NBA Twitter blasted the Warriors for failing to play a complete game in Thursday's loss:

Golden State is now 2-2 on its road trip with one game remaining. There were some positives in the loss, as the Warriors held the high-powered Celtics to 39.8 percent shooting and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

However, the team's depth issue was apparent and could be a problem come playoff time.

The Warriors (22-23) will have a quick turnaround as they look to bounce back when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) on Friday.