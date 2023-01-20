X

    Steph Curry, Warriors Lambasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Doric SamJanuary 20, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 19, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors looked to be well on their way to stealing a road win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals. However, a fourth-quarter lull spelled doom for Golden State as it went on to suffer a 121-118 overtime loss at TD Garden.

    All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough as head coach Steve Kerr played an eight-man rotation. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole added 24 points apiece. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Draymond Green chipped in 11 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Golden State's bench players combined to score 10 points.

    The Warriors appeared to be motivated to make a statement through the first three quarters, but they didn't answer the bell when the Celtics upped the intensity in the final frame. Golden State was limited to just 17 points in the fourth quarter, allowing Boston to erase a nine-point deficit to force overtime.

    NBA Twitter blasted the Warriors for failing to play a complete game in Thursday's loss:

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    The Warriors gave this game away. This loss stings.

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Gotta be near perfect to beat a team as good and as motivated as the Celtics (at home no less), and the Warriors just had a few too many poorly timed screwups to get it done.

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    The West is just giving away the 3/4 seed and the Warriors can't capitalize at all

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Warriors held to only 17 points in the fourth. Can't happen

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Warriors got held to 17 in the 4th after scoring at least 26 the previous three quarters. Offense died because of bad process and turnovers. Stopped running their pet stuff and got too killshot-hungry.

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    I'll say this: The Warriors really thought Marcus Smart was going to take that potential game-tying 3. Two jumped at him, leaving Jaylen Brown wide open on the wing.

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    The Warriors are gonna drop to 5-18 on the road. 22-23 overall. <br><br>Are they indeed broke?<br><br>By the way, an awful foul call on Klay Thompson in OT. That strip was clean.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Surprised Warriors didn't foul up 3

    四皇 MarQ @Stompskii

    Warriors ruined their momentum when curry shot a 3 with no fouls to give and horford guarding you.

    IG: @emanhudson @Emanhudson

    Warriors make me so mad man

    Golden State is now 2-2 on its road trip with one game remaining. There were some positives in the loss, as the Warriors held the high-powered Celtics to 39.8 percent shooting and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

    However, the team's depth issue was apparent and could be a problem come playoff time.

    The Warriors (22-23) will have a quick turnaround as they look to bounce back when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) on Friday.

