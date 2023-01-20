WWE Reportedly 'Confident' Naomi Will Return as Royal Rumble, WrestleMania Approach

Paul Ladd/AP Images for BGCA

WWE fans have been wondering about the status of Naomi since she walked out from an episode of Monday Night Raw along with Sasha Banks in May, but it sounds like the situation is heading in a positive direction.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that WWE is "confident" Naomi will return to the company.

Sapp spoke to a "higher-up" in WWE (h/t H. Jenkins of Ringside News) who said "there had been contact" between Naomi and the company, but no timetable was provided for her potential return.

Naomi hasn't been seen on WWE programming since she and Banks were suspended indefinitely on May 20. The duo had their women's tag team championships vacated after reported creative differences regarding booking decisions by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Banks is now a free agent and made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling under the name Mercedes Mone.

Sapp noted that at the time of her walkout, Naomi's contract was set to expire soon, but she had entered negotiations for a new deal. The 35-year-old reportedly "was likely headed for the biggest money contract of her career before things got derailed by the situation back in May."

During her time away from the company, Naomi has made red-carpet appearances alongside Banks, and they both walked the runway at New York Fashion Week in September.

With the Royal Rumble premium live event on the horizon on Jan. 28, there could be a chance Naomi makes her long-awaited return as one of the surprise entrants in the women's match.

