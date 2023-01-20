Tom Brady Rumors: Buccaneers QB More Open to Return Than He Was Last Offseason

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be taking his time in deciding his future, but he reportedly is leaning in a particular direction.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told Suzy Shuster on The Rich Eisen Show that it appears the 45-year-old is not opposed to returning for the 2023 season.

"People close to Brady for the last two months have said all his options are on the table. He is showing that he seems more open to coming back and playing another year than he did certainly a year ago at this time when he retired and unretired," Pelissero said.

The Buccaneers' season ended with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card Game on Monday night. Brady told reporters after the game that he would take things "one day at a time" regarding his future. He can become a free agent and test the open market, as his contract includes a no-tag clause.

Pelissero noted there are multiple factors that can play into his decision. Many have speculated he could look for a change in scenery by joining the Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers, but his parents and children reside on the East Coast. Pelissero believes that whatever decision is made, it will not take long for the seven-time champion to make up his mind:

"He's also a human being, and that's never been more evident than it is right now. So he has some very human decisions that he needs to make, and I would anticipate that he's going to make them relatively expediently because just like last year when he came back on the eve of free agency, Tom Brady knows if he comes back, he's only coming back for one thing, which is to try to win another championship. And you can't do that if you decide in June or July to come back and the rosters are already set and you have no flexibility to build the team the way you want it."

The Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday along with eight other coaches. Perhaps the change facilitates Brady's decision-making, but it doesn't sound like we'll be waiting too long.