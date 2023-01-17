Tom Brady Will Take His Future 'One Day at a Time' After Buccaneers' Loss to Cowboys

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card Game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was not ready to make any declarations regarding his career.

When addressing his future, Brady told reporters he will take things "one day at a time."

Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers offense struggled as their season came to an end. It was just the fifth time in his 22-year career that he was eliminated from the playoffs before the divisional round.

At 45 years old, Brady has proved he can still compete at a high level. He ranked third in the NFL this season with 4,694 passing yards and tied for eighth with 25 touchdown passes. However, the Buccaneers had a disappointing season that raised questions about his future with the team.

Tampa Bay went 8-9 and was the only playoff team with a losing record. The Bucs averaged just 18.4 points per game during the regular season, which ranked 25th in the league. Brady's contract includes a no-tag clause, meaning he can choose to walk away from Tampa Bay to join a different team or retire

If he chooses to end his legendary playing career, a spot in the broadcasting booth awaits Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has a deal in place to become a lead analyst for Fox Sports when he's ready to hang up his cleats. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brady's contract is for $375 million over 10 years.

While a broadcasting career seems appealing, it's hard to imagine Brady will be satisfied with retiring on a sour note. His competitive fire is unmatched, so it would not be surprising if he suited up at 46 years old, whether with the Buccaneers or another team.