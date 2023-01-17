Tom Brady, Bucs Ripped by NFL Twitter in 'Embarrassing' Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was far from prolific during the 2022 season, but the team's showing in Monday night's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys was especially diappointing.

The Bucs struggled mightily to reach the end zone all night on their way to a 31-14 loss in front of their home fans at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay averaged 18.4 points per game in the regular season, which ranked 25th in the NFL and was the lowest mark among teams in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady struggled to keep his team afloat, completing just 35 of his 66 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that came in the red zone in the first half. The Bucs ran the ball just 12 times and totaled 52 yards on the ground.

Placing such a heavy burden on a 45-year-old quarterback is not a smart formula for a playoff game. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has much to answer for, as these offensive woes were not apparent a year ago under former coach Bruce Arians.

NFL Twitter did not hold back its vitriol for Tampa Bay's offensive effort against Dallas, with some wondering if this spells the end of Brady's time with the Bucs:

The Buccaneers will face significant questions this offseason, and it all starts at the quarterback position. Brady is unlikely to return unless significant changes are made to the team's approach on offense. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could choose to play for another team or finally end his legendary playing career to transition to the broadcast booth.

After finishing with a losing record in 2022, Tampa Bay has a long way to go if it wants to return to its status as a title contender in the NFC next season.