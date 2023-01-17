X

    Tom Brady, Bucs Ripped by NFL Twitter in 'Embarrassing' Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Doric SamJanuary 17, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was far from prolific during the 2022 season, but the team's showing in Monday night's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys was especially diappointing.

    The Bucs struggled mightily to reach the end zone all night on their way to a 31-14 loss in front of their home fans at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay averaged 18.4 points per game in the regular season, which ranked 25th in the NFL and was the lowest mark among teams in the playoffs.

    Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady struggled to keep his team afloat, completing just 35 of his 66 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that came in the red zone in the first half. The Bucs ran the ball just 12 times and totaled 52 yards on the ground.

    Placing such a heavy burden on a 45-year-old quarterback is not a smart formula for a playoff game. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has much to answer for, as these offensive woes were not apparent a year ago under former coach Bruce Arians.

    NFL Twitter did not hold back its vitriol for Tampa Bay's offensive effort against Dallas, with some wondering if this spells the end of Brady's time with the Bucs:

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Throughout NFL History there are a number of great coordinators who just seem completely overwhelmed when becoming a head coach. This isn't even competitive. This is an embarrassment.

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Tom Brady or not, this is what should happen to a team that makes the playoffs with a losing record.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    It may be over for my favorite player of all time though so I'm sad😔

    Ameshia Cross @AmeshiaCross

    Tom Brady should've stayed home with the kids

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    How much credit did Arians get? Brady got Arians bumped upstairs because he thought he could win with any coach. FACT <a href="https://t.co/oMKXAn8dHg">https://t.co/oMKXAn8dHg</a>

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Pretty hard to fathom how big a dumpster fire this Buccaneers offense is

    Joe Person @josephperson

    The Tampa Bay offense is unwatchable tonight.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    This is the 2nd time Tom Brady's team has been shutout in the first half of a playoff game🤯<br><br>The last time it happened was his first postseason game in 2001 <a href="https://t.co/0UpakoIFnH">pic.twitter.com/0UpakoIFnH</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    This Tom Brady guy, he's no Brock Purdy

    malcolm delaney @foe23

    If Brady get skunked he got a retire

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>' defense is in Tom Brady's head.

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    That was a "Get me to Vegas" throw from Brady.

    Adam Silverstein @SilversteinAdam

    Rookie throw by Tom Brady.

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    Tom Brady might be having a worse game than Brett Maher.

    Parker McCollum @ParkerMcCollum

    This is the last time we will ever see Tom Brady and Brett Maher play football

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    For the narrative, it would have been better for Brady to retire last season. The loss to the Rams was painful, but it was the best way to go out other than winning a Super Bowl. It could have been one final reminder that, with Brady at QB, you were never out of a game

    The Buccaneers will face significant questions this offseason, and it all starts at the quarterback position. Brady is unlikely to return unless significant changes are made to the team's approach on offense. The seven-time Super Bowl champion could choose to play for another team or finally end his legendary playing career to transition to the broadcast booth.

    After finishing with a losing record in 2022, Tampa Bay has a long way to go if it wants to return to its status as a title contender in the NFC next season.

