3 Sleeper Bets for Every Major 2023-24 NBA Player Award

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving: +2300

The safer bet here might be Kyrie Irving's teammate, Luka Dončić. But even though Dončić's odds of winning this award are higher than +1000, he doesn't feel like a sleeper.

Instead, we'll go with Kyrie, who figures to be Luka's primary target when looking for someone to feed in the clutch.

In those situations—when one-on-one basketball might be as useful as it is at any point in a game—Kyrie will have plenty of chances to initiate as well. His isolation scoring efficiency as a Maverick ranked in the 91st percentile leaguewide, while Luka's was in the 46th percentile.

Jimmy Butler: +2900

Jimmy Butler always seems to save his last gear for the postseason, so this isn't the safest pick. But knowing that gear exists might make this worth a gamble.

In the highest-leverage moments—again, typically in the playoffs—Butler finds an intensity on both ends that few players can match. The key to his case might be the two-way impact.

Last-second buckets will generate the highlights and conversation, but Butler shutting down a few clutch opportunities for opponents could be a tiebreaker for him.

Jamal Murray: +4000

Like Butler, Murray is essentially a different player in the playoffs. He has averaged 25.0 points and 6.3 assists during the postseason across his career, compared to 16.9 points and 4.2 in the regular season.

While there might be a temptation to continue to coast through the winter after already proving his worth on the game's biggest stage, Murray could do the opposite and ride the momentum of his championship into a prove-it campaign like the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors did after their first title.