2023 NHL All-Star Game Jerseys for Eastern, Western Conferences Revealed

The NHL revealed the jerseys for the 2023 All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday, and they are Reverse Retro 2.0-inspired.

The jerseys are based on the 1994 NHL All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden, but they have a Miami Vice theme because the game is being played in Florida. The jerseys also feature the NHL's former orange crest.

The Eastern Conference jerseys are black and the Western Conference jerseys are white. Both feature a star outline on the bottom, but the bottom part of the Eastern Conference jersey is white with a teal-and-pink stripe and the Western Conference jersey is teal with a black-and-pink stripe.

The NHL has created four All-Star Game jerseys for past iterations of the event, so there's no word on how the league plans to split up the jersey matchup if two teams from the same conference reach the final.

Regardless, these jerseys are sure to look great on the players once they hit the ice in Sunrise.