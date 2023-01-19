Arik Gilbert, Former 5-Star TE Recruit, Transfers from Georgia to Nebraska

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Arik Gilbert is on the move again.

The former Georgia Bulldogs tight end announced Thursday he's transferring to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 2023 season, according to Jordan D. Hill of 247 Sports.

It will be Gilbert's third team after starting his college football career with LSU. He played his freshman season for the Tigers, registering 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns, before transferring to Georgia.

He didn't register any stats in 2021 and played in just three games for the Bulldogs this season, catching two passes for 16 yards and a score.

"He's doing well," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters in November when asked how the young player was doing, given he hadn't received much game time. "He continues to grow. Just trying to help Arik as a person and a student right now."

Gilbert came onto the college football scene riding a wave of hype as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2020, the No. 2 player from the state of Georgia and the No. 10 player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While he had a solid freshman season, he failed to live up to that hype at Georgia, and Nebraska may now be his last chance to prove his talent and show off his upside for NFL scouts.

If he does, it will prove to be a valuable addition for Matt Rhule as he looks to rebuild a once-proud Cornhuskers program that hasn't had a winning season since 2016. Returning Nebraska to prominence in the loaded Big Ten is Rhule's task.