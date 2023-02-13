Eagles' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After Super Bowl Loss vs. Chiefs

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A little more than a year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles may have just been happy to get an invite to the postseason dance. Yes, they suffered a blowout loss in the Wild Card Round, but they had found their new head coach in Nick Sirianni and their quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

What's important is that Philadelphia didn't remain content being a postseason also-ran. The Eagles made moves during the offseason, and big ones. They traded for star wideout A.J. Brown, dealt for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, signed pass-rusher Haason Reddick and added veteran corner James Bradberry.

General manager Howie Roseman's moves yielded arguably the NFL's most complete roster, one that eventually claimed the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. However, Hurts' late-season shoulder injury proved to be a massive blow.

After starting the season 13-1, the Eagles were unable to clinch the top seed until Week 18. While Hurts returned from a two-game absence to play in the finale, he wasn't at 100 percent. Hurts appeared much healthier in the postseason, but the Eagles' run finally ended in Super Bowl LVII.



Credit the Eagles for making to the biggest stage, but now it's time to look ahead to 2023. Can the Eagles make another Super Bowl run with a healthy Hurts? It seems entirely possible, but there's a lot of work ahead of Roseman and Co. in the coming weeks.

Let's dive into Philadelphia's impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the March 15 start of free agency.

