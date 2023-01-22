Giants' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Giants weren't supposed to make it this far.

After five straight seasons below .500, they carried very low expectations into the 2023 season. With a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a borderline bust of a quarterback in Daniel Jones, just a few signs of progress would have made the 2022 season a success.

However, Daboll found ways to get the most out of the roster and unlocked the potential of Jones, who finally lived up to his billing as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

With a belief that they could be more than just a rebuilding team, the Giants ran head-first into the season instead of taking baby steps. They burst into the playoffs with a wild-card berth and an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the opening round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the divisional round on Saturday.

New York isn't rebuilding. Now that its postseason run has ended, it's looking to build off of what it accomplished in 2022 and forge a legitimate Super Bowl contender for 2023. To do that, the Giants must first keep their foundational pieces in place.

Jones is set to be a free agent when the market opens on March 15, and retaining him should be priority No. 1. From there, Giants general manager Joe Schoen will try adding pieces through free agency, the draft and the trade market in order to make the roster even better.

Let's take a look at New York's impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the 2023 offseason.